6 dead, 16 wounded as van carrying tourists falls into drain in GB’s Diamir

In a tragic incident, a tourist van carrying passengers veered off the road and plunged into a deep ravine in the Thalichi area of Gilgit Baltistan’s Diamer district, resulting in the loss of at least five lives and leaving 16 others injured.

The van was en route to Gilgit from Islamabad via the renowned Karakoram Highway when the accident occurred, leaving the authorities perplexed as to the cause.

Rescue officials and law enforcement agencies, including the diligent members of Rescue 1122, immediately sprang into action to rescue the victims and provide them with necessary medical aid.

The injured were swiftly transported to a local 10-bed civil hospital for initial treatment, after which they will be transferred to Gilgit for further care.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulber Khan has directed the immediate provision of free medical assistance to the injured.

He also assured that all necessary measures would be taken to support the affected families during this difficult time.

PM expresses grief over loss of lives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his profound grief and sorrow over the tragic incident, expressing his heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

He swiftly issued directives to the concerned authorities, urging them to accelerate the relief operation and ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment.