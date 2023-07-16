Whoever the public elects to power will be accepted: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the reduction in petroleum product prices has been possible due to the strengthening of the rupee against the dollar.

Addressing the Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme event on Sunday, the PM attributed the price decrease to a positive impact of the recent standby agreement with the IMF.

He added that if the agreement had not materialized, the economy would not have improved.

Shehbaz said all conspiracies against the country had been buried, adding the IMF program is not “halwa or laddoo perray”.

“The IMF program is very challenging. We have to implement it with sacrifice and hard work,” the PM added.

He also questioned why his brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power when he had eliminated hours-long loadshedding from the country.

“Nawaz Sharif was removed from power for bringing in CPEC, while the PTI chairman did not even fix a single brick.”

The PM then recounted all the alleged financial frauds Imran Khan was embroiled in, such as the sugar scandal, Peshawar BRT, the Toshakhana gifts case, the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust case, saying none of them were initiated during their tenure.

He said the public will decide on the basis of these facts.

“We will accept whoever the public chooses,” Shehbaz stressed.

He added that if Nawaz Sharif was given another chance at power, he will change the face of Pakistan.

He also rejected the allegations that the laptops distributed by the government were bribes, adding that they were being given out on merit.

He claimed that during the PTI government, loans worth $3 billion were taken at an interest rate of 4%, and personal coffers also filled.

Shehbaz remarked that revenge was taken in the name of accountability in the country, adding Nawaz Sharif was punished in baseless cases.

Earlier, the PM also distributed cheques among some youths.