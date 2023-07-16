Another PTI member announces departure from party

Sanaullah Shah, also known as Kaka Shah, the General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Dera Ismail Khan, revealed his decision to part ways with the party on Sunday.

Shah expressed his dissatisfaction with the manner in which the party is being run, emphasizing that leaders should not be hiding in their homes.

Sanaullah Shah’s announcement of his departure from PTI adds to the list of recent resignations and disagreements within the party.

Earlier today, the PTI has taken a decisive step by revoking the party membership of six individuals. The members include Haji Shaukat Ali, Mujahid Metla, Nadia Aziz, Saleem Baryar, Syed Zulfiqar, and Usman Tarakai.

A formal notification was issued, bearing the signature of Secretary General Umar Ayub, to communicate the cancellation of their party memberships.

The notification explicitly cites the reasons for this action, pointing out that the individuals in question held a press conference where they publicly announced their departure from the PTI.

By voluntarily resigning from their respective party positions and renouncing their basic membership, these individuals violated the party’s code of conduct.

Consequently, the PTI issued the notice to terminate their basic membership.

The notification further emphasizes that the members are directed to refrain from using the party’s name, position, or membership in any capacity.