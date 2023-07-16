PM, FM launch high-level probe into Customs corruption

Following a report from secret agencies highlighting corruption within the Customs Department, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have taken swift action by initiating a high-level investigation into the matter.

The government is determined to root out corruption and ensure transparency in Customs operations.

In light of the allegations, Member Customs Operations Mukarram Jah Ansari has been relieved of his duties due to his failure to effectively control corruption within the Customs Department. Ansari has been replaced by Member Legal and Accounting Customs Zebahai Azhar, who was previously serving at the Islamabad headquarters.

The decision to transfer Azhar to the Member Customs position aims to bring fresh oversight and vigilance to the department, with the hope of curbing corruption and improving accountability.

Insider sources reveal that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) investigation has identified the involvement of senior Customs officers in the corruption network.