New petrol price of Rs253 includes taxes of around Rs91.36

The actual price of petrol in Pakistan is Rs161, while that of diesel is Rs166 per liter, however the fuel is being sold at its current price after addition of exorbitant taxes on it.

As per documents obtained by SAMAA TV, the overall tax on petrol is Rs91.36, while that on diesel is Rs87.49 per liter.

Moreover, the amount of tax levied on refined petrol is Rs71.83. The ex-refinery price of petrol is Rs181.70.

The tax imposed on refined diesel is Rs67.96, as per the official documents, while the ex-refinery price of diesel is Rs190.21.

Before being refined, the tax on petrol and diesel amounts to Rs19.53.

