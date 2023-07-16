PTI cancels party membership of 6 members, warns of legal action

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken a decisive step by revoking the party membership of six individuals.

The members include Haji Shaukat Ali, Mujahid Metla, Nadia Aziz, Saleem Baryar, Syed Zulfiqar, and Usman Tarakai.

A formal notification was issued, bearing the signature of Secretary General Umar Ayub, to communicate the cancellation of their party memberships.

The notification explicitly cites the reasons for this action, pointing out that the individuals in question held a press conference where they publicly announced their departure from the PTI.

By voluntarily resigning from their respective party positions and renouncing their basic membership, these individuals violated the party’s code of conduct.

Consequently, the PTI issued the notice to terminate their basic membership.

The notification further emphasizes that the members are directed to refrain from using the party’s name, position, or membership in any capacity.

Any violation of this directive may result in legal repercussions, as the PTI reserves the right to take appropriate legal action against those who disregard these instructions.