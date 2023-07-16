Minister Saad briefs PM Shehbaz on outsourcing of airports

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM Office in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the minister apprised the premier of the progress over reforms in Pakistan Intentional Airlines (PIA) and the outsourcing process aimed at the provision of better services at airports.

Both also discussed the matters related to the relevant ministry and the overall political situation of the country, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Khawaja Saad also briefed PM Shehbaz about the reorganization of the National Aviation Policy and the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China on the ML1 project.