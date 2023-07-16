Watch Live
Minister Saad briefs PM Shehbaz on outsourcing of airports

Country's political landscape also takes centre stage during huddle
Abbas Naqvi Jul 16, 2023
Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM Office in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the minister apprised the premier of the progress over reforms in Pakistan Intentional Airlines (PIA) and the outsourcing process aimed at the provision of better services at airports.

Both also discussed the matters related to the relevant ministry and the overall political situation of the country, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Khawaja Saad also briefed PM Shehbaz about the reorganization of the National Aviation Policy and the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China on the ML1 project.

PIA

khawaja saad rafique

prime minister shehbaz sharif

