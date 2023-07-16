Cabinet gives nod to Computer Emergency Response Team rules 2023

In a significant move to bolster cybersecurity measures and swiftly respond to cyber threats, the Federal Cabinet has given the green light to the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) rules 2023.

The development comes as part of the government’s commitment to reinforcing national cybersecurity efforts and protecting critical digital infrastructure.

Federal IT Minister Aminul Haq, who has been actively involved in spearheading these initiatives, expressed his satisfaction with the progress made so far.

MoIT initiated the groundwork for these rules in 2021, building upon the framework laid out by the Pakistan Cybersecurity Act 2016 and the recently formulated National Cyber Security Policy 2021, added the minister.

Mr Haq said the formulation of the CERT Rules 2023 involved extensive consultations with all stakeholders and relevant institutions, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive approach to cybersecurity.

He also emphasised the significance of collaboration and cooperation among these entities to effectively combat cyber threats.

Under the newly approved rules, dedicated Computer Emergency Response Teams will be established at the national, governmental, federal, and provincial levels.

These teams will act as the front line of defense, swiftly responding to cyber incidents and ensuring the security of critical systems and networks. To facilitate the seamless coordination of these teams, a Cert Council will be established, overseeing their operations and streamlining their efforts.

Minister Aminul Haq underscored that the CERT rules are designed to provide immediate operational and technical support to any government institution or department facing cybersecurity issues. This proactive approach aims to minimize the impact of cyberattacks and swiftly mitigate any potential damage caused. Furthermore, the implementation of state-of-the-art risk management processes will fortify the nation’s resilience against evolving cyber threats.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Minister Aminul Haq called upon national and sectoral organizations to actively engage in cybersecurity prevention and response. The CERT teams will work closely with these organizations, ensuring they have the necessary measures, facilities, and response capabilities to counter cyber threats effectively.