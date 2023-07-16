Vegetable prices in Karachi go through the roof, as inflation soars

The inflation rate is showing no signs of slowing as its impact could be gauged from the situation in the vegetable markets.

In Karachi, the tomato that was available for Rs40 to Rs50 per kilogram just a few days ago is now being sold for Rs200 per kg.

The prices of potato, ridge gourd (tori) and okra (or ladyfinger) are also skyrocketing.

As inflation reigns in the markets of Karachi, the rate of first grade tomato is fixed at Rs133 per kg, while general the vegetable is being sold in the market for Rs180 to Rs200 per kg.

The red potato is being sold for Rs100 and Rs110 per kg instead of the announced rate of Rs91.

The price of cauliflower is Rs250 per kg instead of the Rs203 fixed by the authorities, while ridge gourd or tori is being sold for Rs150 per kg instead of Rs113.

Similarly, ladyfinger or okra is being sold at Rs250 per kg instead of Rs193.