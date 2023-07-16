Pak vs SL: Shaheen, Naseem pick up four wickets in first session

In a breathtaking display of fast bowling, Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah left the Sri Lankan top-order in tatters during the first session of the Galle Test match on a scintillating Sunday.

The returning Afridi, in particular, stole the limelight by scalping three crucial wickets, reaching an impressive milestone of 100 test wickets along the way. Naseem Shah also joined the party, claiming a well-deserved scalp.

Apart from the resilient Dimuth Karunaratne, who stood firm against the onslaught, the Sri Lankan batting line-up faltered in the face of the fierce Pakistani attack.

With minimal resistance offered, the onus now falls on Dhananjaya, currently at 7 runs, and Mathews, who stands at 12, to rebuild the innings after the break. A daunting task lies ahead for the duo as they strive to steer their team out of trouble.

Lanka wins toss

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for an enthralling battle between the two cricketing powerhouses.

Squads

Pakistan

1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Shan Masood, 4 Babar Azam (capt), 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), 6 Saud Shakeel, 7 Agha Salman, 8 Nauman Ali, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Abrar Ahmed, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sri Lanka

1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 2 Nishan Madhushka, 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dinesh Chandimal, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), 8 Ramesh Mendis, 9 Prabath Jayasuriya, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Vishwa Fernando