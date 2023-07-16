Sugar, flour prices skyrocket in Karachi’s wholesale market

Karachi’s wholesale market is grappling with soaring prices of sugar and flour, leaving consumers and traders in distress.

The increase in prices has led to a scarcity of sugar in the renowned Jodia market, while flour is being sold at a staggering rate of Rs147 per kg and sugar at Rs137 per kg in the wholesale market.

In the retail sector, the situation remains dire, with flour being sold at Rs155 per kilogram.

Fine flour carries an even higher price tag of Rs160 per kg, while millet flour reaches an exorbitant Rs170 per kg. Meanwhile, the wholesale price of flour has surged to Rs147 per kg, further exacerbating the burden on both sellers and consumers.

The wholesale market has witnessed a significant shortfall in sugar supply, leading to its scarcity and subsequent price hike. The price of sugar has increased by a whopping Rs23 per kg within a span of just two weeks, adding to the concerns of both traders and consumers.

As a result of these unprecedented price hikes, wholesalers find themselves in a state of unease. The rising costs not only impact their businesses but also contribute to the financial strain experienced by the general public.

Frustrated citizens express their discontent, highlighting the heavy toll that price gouging is taking on their wallets. They urge the government to acknowledge the pressing issue and take necessary steps to alleviate the burden on the common man.

In response to the escalating prices, Provincial Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla has vowed to crack down on hoarders by implementing a ban once again.