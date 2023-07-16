Khattak insists can’t continue politics under PTI, priority is forming own party

Former federal minister Pervaiz Khattak has stressed that he has parted ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

After being ousted from the party, the former chief minister appears to have prepared a plan for his political future.

During an informal conversation with the media, Khattak said he could not continue his political career under the banner of the PTI anymore.

He also announced that his first priority was the establishment of his own political party.

For this purpose, he claimed, consultations were underway with political associates as was work on the documentation.

Khattak has claimed that he has the support of 35 MPAs and 10 MNAs.

“If the formation of a new political party is not possible, then I can announce joining any party,” the former defence minister stated.

Furthermore, Khattak distanced himself from any negative statements regarding PTI Chairman Imran Khan that have allegedly been attributed to him.

“I have nothing to do with the statements attributed to me against Imran Khan,” he stressed.

Khattak insisted that he respected the former premier yesterday, and did so today as well.