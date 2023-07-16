Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Khattak insists can’t continue politics under PTI, priority is forming own party

Ex-minister distances himself from statements against Imran Khan attributed to him
Shahabur Rehman Jul 16, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: file
Photo: file

Former federal minister Pervaiz Khattak has stressed that he has parted ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

After being ousted from the party, the former chief minister appears to have prepared a plan for his political future.

During an informal conversation with the media, Khattak said he could not continue his political career under the banner of the PTI anymore.

He also announced that his first priority was the establishment of his own political party.

For this purpose, he claimed, consultations were underway with political associates as was work on the documentation.

Khattak has claimed that he has the support of 35 MPAs and 10 MNAs.

“If the formation of a new political party is not possible, then I can announce joining any party,” the former defence minister stated.

Furthermore, Khattak distanced himself from any negative statements regarding PTI Chairman Imran Khan that have allegedly been attributed to him.

“I have nothing to do with the statements attributed to me against Imran Khan,” he stressed.

Khattak insisted that he respected the former premier yesterday, and did so today as well.

PTI

khyber pakhtunkhwa

Pervaiz Khattak

Politics

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

political party

parvaiz khattak

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular