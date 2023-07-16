Israel’s Netanyahu discharged after night in hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Sunday in “excellent condition”, a day after being admitted for dehydration, his office and the hospital said.

The 73-year-old was transferred to the Sheba medical centre near Tel Aviv on Saturday with dizziness after having spent the previous day in the scorching heat of the Sea of Galilee in Israel’s north.

By late Sunday morning, Netanyahu had “completed a series of tests and is in excellent condition”, said professor Amit Segev, Sheba’s head of cardiology.

“Our diagnosis, at the end of all the tests performed, including the laboratory tests, is that the reason for the hospitalisation was dehydration,” he said in a video statement.

As part of the cardiological tests, Sheba decided to use “a subcutaneous (implanted) Holter” on Netanyahu to “continue regular monitoring” of his heart, Segev said.

Shortly after, Netanyahu’s office announced the premier had left Sheba hospital.

Netanyahu, who was reelected late last year, heads a hard-right coalition whose proposed judicial overhaul has triggered weekly demonstrations since January.

The premier is also standing trial for corruption charges he denies.

In October, Netanyahu was hospitalised overnight after feeling ill while observing the Jewish fast of Yom Kippur.

In a video recording released several hours later, Netanyahu said he spent time on the lake with his wife “in the sun, without a hat, without water”.

“Not a good idea,” Netanyahu said, noting however that he was now feeling better.

“I feel very well,” he said, imploring Israelis to “spend less time in the sun” and “drink more water” in the wake of the country’s hot weather.

Later Netanyahu’s office said he was “staying in hospital overnight for observation, upon his doctors’ recommendation”, with the weekly cabinet meeting postponed from Sunday to Monday.