Petroleum levy remains stable at Rs55 on petrol, Rs50 per liter on HSD

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says that besides reducing the prices of petrol and diesel, the government has not increased the petroleum levy to provide maximum relief to the masses.

As per the details of the levy on petroleum products, the tax on petrol is Rs55, and Rs50 per liter on high speed diesel.

The levy on kerosene oil is five paisas per liter.

This time, there has been no increase in the levy on retail price.

Under the recent standby agreement with the IMF, the levy on petrol and diesel can be increased up to Rs60 per litre.

The federal government on Saturday slashed the prices of petrol by Rs9 for the next fortnight until July 31.

The finance minister announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) in a televised address.

The price of HSD has been reduced by Rs 7 per litre.

Dar said that the reduction in prices comes after the international price of petroleum products decreased in the last 15 days.

However, the finance czar said that the petroleum development levy (PDL) will remain unchanged at Rs 55 per litre. The PDL was increased to this level on the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

After the new rates, petrol’s price will be Rs253 per liter instead of Rs262, while High Speed Diesel price will be Rs253.50 per liter instead of Rs260.50.

The reduction in prices is expected to provide relief to motorists and other consumers. The new prices will be effective from July 16 (Sunday).