Refreshing showers bless Karachi, bringing relief from sweltering heat

Karachi is currently basking in pleasant weather, thanks to a light rain that has graced various parts of the city.

In a refreshing change of pace, rainfall was reported in many areas of the city including, II Chundrigar Road, PIDC, Shahr-e-Faisal, Garden, Malir, Gulshan, Federal B Area, and Gulistan-e-Johar.

On Sunday, the Met Office predicts that Karachi will experience partly cloudy conditions during the day, followed by cloudy skies at night. Additionally, the sea breeze will persist, providing a refreshing touch to the city’s atmosphere.

With the mercury taking a dip, residents can anticipate a maximum temperature range of 35 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, the humidity rate stands at 71%.

Earlier, the Met Office had issued a fresh alert stating that rainfall is likely to hit Karachi after July 20, bringing relief to the parched city. However, it warned of heavy showers that could potentially hit the metropolis on July 21.

More showers in various parts of the country

Meanwhile, the Met Office also forecasted more showers with thunderstorms across various parts of the country.

Northeast Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also likely to experience torrential rains due to the new weather system.

Rain with wind is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in the Pothohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

In Gujranwala, the heavy downpours have transformed the urban landscape, turning the city into a waterlogged spectacle.

The impact of the rain is evident on all major roads, including the GT Road, as they now resemble flowing rivers and canals. Notably, the three underpasses in the city have also become inundated with water.

As a result, the heavy accumulation of several feet of water severely disrupted the flow of traffic, causing significant congestion.

On the other hand, hot and humid weather is likely in most plain areas of the country during the next 12 hours.