Galle Test: Shaheen Afridi gets 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the talented Pakistani pace sensation, has reached a remarkable milestone by claiming 100 Test wickets.

He joins the elite ranks of the Green Shirts, becoming the 19th player to accomplish this extraordinary feat.

Afridi’s momentous achievement occurred during Pakistan’s gripping encounter with Sri Lanka, as he delivered a devastating blow to Sri Lankan batsman Nishan Madushka in just the second over of the captivating first Test match held at Galle.

Shaheen returns to Galle

Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the most recognisable men in Pakistan, but after a freak ligament injury in Galle in July 2022, the way his employers, the PCB, handled his rehabilitation bordered on the farcical.

After being ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka, the PCB announced that he would travel to Rotterdam with the national side while he recuperated, receiving rehab while he travelled, presumably because getting in and out of aeroplanes and buses was the best way to treat the injury.

They hoped he would shake off the injury in time for the Asia Cup, that was around the corner.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed his 100th Test wicket on his return from injury in the first match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday.

The pace spearhead had moved to 99 wickets in 25 Tests at the same venue last year when a knee injury put him out of action.

Shaheen, 23, has taken 134 wickets in white-ball matches since his international debut in 2018 and emerged as a star bowler for the Babar Azam-led team.

Lanka wins toss

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for an enthralling battle between the two cricketing powerhouses.

Squads

Pakistan

1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Shan Masood, 4 Babar Azam (capt), 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), 6 Saud Shakeel, 7 Agha Salman, 8 Nauman Ali, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Abrar Ahmed, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sri Lanka

1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 2 Nishan Madhushka, 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dinesh Chandimal, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), 8 Ramesh Mendis, 9 Prabath Jayasuriya, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Vishwa Fernando