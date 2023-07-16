May 9 riots climax of conspiracy hatched before 2018, alleges Asif

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif has claimed that the May 9 violence was the climax of a conspiracy hatched even before 2018.

He further claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under the same conspiracy.

He revealed that judges wanted to disqualify Nawaz Sharif for one term, but they were told to disqualify him for life.

The minister further commented that inflation was going through the roof, while the authorities had not achieved the desired success in this regard.

Asif alleged that the agenda of those who imposed PTI Chairman Imran Khan was destruction of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sincerely tried to support the economy, he asserted.

The results of the government’s economic initiatives will be achieved in the coming years, the minister claimed.