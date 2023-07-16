Key accused arrested in Margalla’s hiking trail 3 rape case

After three days of shocking incident, the Islamabad Police on Sunday arrested a key accused in the case related to the alleged rape of a woman at hiking trail 3 of the capital’s Margalla Hills.

On Thursday, the Kohsar police station registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of the rape survivor under Section 376.

According to the FIR, the victim, who hailed from Muridke, was looking for a job and received a text from a person around two months back. The man reportedly tricked her to get a job in the education department and asked her to pay Rs50,000.

The man then asked her to visit Rawalpindi for a job interview and he met the woman at a bus stop in Rawalpindi. The man then took the woman with her on the pretext of meeting with a senior officer who will be interviewing job applicants.

It further mentioned that the suspect took the woman to Margalla Hills’ trail 3 and raped her at gunpoint. He later hurled threats to kill her if she share the incident with anyone.

She was sent to Polyclinic along with a lady constable for a medical checkup, the FIR added.