Amir Khan apologises to wife Faryal for texting other women

Amir Khan, the Pakistani-origin British former light-welterweight world champion apologised to his Wife Faryal Makhdoom saying he is willing to have therapy to stop him from sexting other women.

Khan acknowledged his wrongdoing, admitting to hurting his wife and making mistakes that have strained their relationship in the past.

The scandal unfolded two weeks ago when reports surfaced of Khan engaging in explicit conversations with a model, requesting provocative pictures and attempting to arrange a meeting.

According to The Sun Faryal confronted him about the revelations, highlighting the impact of his actions on their family. She asked him, “If you have a diamond at home, why do you want to mess around with rocks and stones?”

Reflecting on the situation, Khan expressed his willingness to attend therapy sessions if Faryal deemed it necessary to rebuild trust and address the underlying issues.

Recognizing the importance of mental health support, Khan stated, “I think nowadays with mental health issues, any help goes a long way. It’s definitely something I would do. Things like that do help, so maybe it’s something to think about.”

During their holiday in Mykonos, where the couple sought solace and an opportunity for introspection, Khan acknowledged the severity of his actions.

He regretted engaging in explicit conversations and sending messages to women other than his wife. Khan emphasized that he did not consider it cheating, but he understood Faryal’s anger and disappointment.

Khan, who achieved great success in his boxing career, confessed that he sometimes made mistakes out of boredom and a lack of focus. With his boxing days behind him, he expressed a desire to rechannel his energies positively through training, potential exhibition fights, and participation in television shows.

The champion boxer’s apology and commitment to therapy come amidst a wave of public scrutiny and criticisms, with many messaging Faryal about the scandal.

Khan acknowledged the impact his actions could have on his children and expressed regret for any distress caused.

As Khan embarks on a path of self-improvement and redemption, the couple hopes to heal their relationship and move forward with a renewed sense of trust and commitment. Time will tell if their efforts and the therapy sessions can repair the damage inflicted by Khan’s indiscretions and strengthen their bond once again.