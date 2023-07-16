India misses deadline to nominate judges in Kishanganga dam dispute case

India has failed to nominate two judges in the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague for the dispute regarding the Kishanganga and Ratle power plants with Pakistan.

The arbitration court had set a week’s deadline for the nomination, which has now passed without India complying.

On July 6, The PCA delivered a significant ruling, rejecting India’s objections to a procedure initiated by Pakistan concerning water usage in the Indus River basin.

This decision reopened a long-blocked procedure and declares Pakistan’s case admissible.

The dispute between the two countries revolves around hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus River and its tributaries.

Pakistan had voiced concerns that India’s planned hydropower dams will diminish water flows in the river, which is crucial for 80% of its irrigated agriculture.

Specifically, the dispute centres around India’s construction of the 330-megawatt Kishanganga project on the Jhelum River and its intentions to build the 850-megawatt Ratle Hydroelectric project on the Chenab River in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan sought resolution through PCA arbitration proceedings in 2016, prompting India to request the appointment of a neutral expert by the World Bank (WB) under the terms of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1961.

After raising concerns over the Kishanganga project in 2006 and the Ratle project in 2012 at the Permanent Indus Water Commission, Pakistan turned to the PCA for dispute resolution at the government-to-government level.

India, however, boycotted the court proceedings in The Hague, challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

In the verdict, the court declared, “In a unanimous decision, which is binding on the Parties and without appeal, the Court rejected each of the objections raised by India and determined that the Court is competent to consider and determine the disputes set forth in Pakistan’s Request for Arbitration.”

While specific details on the continuation of the case were not provided, the court stated that it would address the interpretation and application of the bilateral IWT, particularly focusing on the provisions regarding hydroelectric projects.

It will also examine the legal implications of past decisions made by dispute resolution bodies under the treaty.

India claims that the construction of its Kishanganga and Ratle Hydroelectric projects is permissible under the provisions of the IWT.

The treaty offers two forums for dispute resolution - the PCA that addresses legal, technical, and systemic issues, and the neutral expert that focuses solely on technical matters.

Pakistan initiated proceedings with the PCA due to systemic concerns requiring legal interpretation.

In response, India belatedly requested the appointment of a neutral expert for the resolution of technical disputes.

Pakistan criticised India’s delayed request as indicative of bad faith, asserting that it demonstrated a lack of sincerity.

Concerned about potential conflicting outcomes from parallel processes, the WB suspended the establishment of the PCA and the appointment of a neutral expert on December 12, 2016.

Both countries were urged to negotiate and agree upon a single forum for dispute resolution.

Unable to reach a mutually agreeable resolution, Pakistan and India were unable to settle on a common forum.

After a six-year period during which India completed construction of the Kishanganga project, the World Bank lifted the suspension and established the PCA while also appointing a neutral expert.