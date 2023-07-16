Videos » Meray Sawaal Meray Sawaal with Muneeb Farooq | SAMAA TV | 15th July 2023 Meray Sawaal with Muneeb Farooq | SAMAA TV | 15th July 2023 Jul 16, 2023 Meray Sawaal with Muneeb Farooq | SAMAA TV | 15th July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Govt slashes price of petrol by Rs9, HSD by Rs7 Elon Musk says Twitter’s cash flow still negative as ad revenue drops 50% ‘Enough is enough’: Khawaja Asif tells Afghanistan to dismantle terrorist hideouts Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular PIA receives final warning from Riyadh Airport Authority CAA shuts down Lahore airport for two months at specific hours Best spot in the cinema to watch Oppenheimer, reveals Christopher Nolan