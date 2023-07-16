Dar review progress to outsourcing airports’ operation

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee to review the progress of work related to outsourcing of airports’ operations, at Finance Division.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, CEO Public Private Partnership Authority, DG Pakistan CAA, IFC team and other government officials attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, IFC, the transaction advisor, briefed the meeting on the latest status and progress on the matter.

The meeting discussed the broad parameters and issues to be resolved for fast-tracking the outsourcing of the first airport in order to improve service delivery in line with best industry practices.