Govt slashes price of petrol by Rs9, HSD by Rs7

The federal government on Saturday slashed the prices of petrol by Rs9 for the next fortnight until July 31.

The finance minister announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) in a televised address. The price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 9 per litre, while the price of HSD has been reduced by Rs 7 per litre.

Dar said that the reduction in prices comes after the international price of petroleum products decreased in the last 15 days. However, the financial czar said that the petroleum development levy (PDL) will remain unchanged at Rs 55 per litre. The PDL was increased to this level on the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The reduction in prices is expected to provide relief to motorists and other consumers. The new prices will be effective from July 16 (Sunday).