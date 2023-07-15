Vasay Chaudhry emotionally bids farewell to popular satire show ‘Mazaqraat’

Renowned Pakistani host, writer, and actor Vasay Chaudhry bid farewell to the popular political satire show “Mazaqraat,” which airs on Dunya TV.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Chaudhry shared an emotional note announcing his departure from the show that had been his claim to fame for several years.

In his heartfelt message, Chaudhry expressed gratitude to the countless guests who honoured him with their presence over the course of 1235 shows, spanning a remarkable seven years and ten months. He acknowledged the incredible talent he had the opportunity to work with, including the late Amanullah Khan, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Aun Ali Khan, Sakhawat Naz, Chand Baral, Akram Uddas, Aima Baig, Hina Niazi, Hiba, Rukhma, and Ayesha.

Chaudhry also extended his appreciation to the dedicated team behind the camera, singling out individuals like Sanwal (late), Haseeb, and Tayyab.

Chaudhry credited the unwavering support of the viewers, spanning various countries, who showered him with love and affection. He expressed deep gratitude to Mian Amir Mahmood, the Chairman of Dunya TV, for allowing him complete creative freedom without any interference.

The show held a special place in Chaudhry’s heart as it was cherished by his late father. The memories shared with countless guests, some no longer with us, would forever hold a special place in his heart.

Despite occasional shortcomings, Chaudhry emphasized the show’s intention to entertain South Asian audiences as a family-oriented program. He concluded his note by thanking his fans and urging them to continue supporting the show, acknowledging that “the show must go on.”

It’s worth noting that prior to Chaudhry’s tenure, Nauman Ijaz had served as the host of “Mazaqraat” for several years. The show also witnessed the departure of Mohsin Abbas Haider following reported allegations, subsequently welcoming Aun Ali in his place.

Aima Baig also bid farewell to the show, making way for Hina Niazi. Chaudhry’s decision to leave has saddened both friends and fans, with one observant fan noting the absence of mentions for Iftikhar Thakur and Qaiser Pia, prominent personalities with whom Chaudhry shared significant time on set.