Prime Minister Shehbaz assures Zardari of involving ‘allies’ in future political strategy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari that all allies will be taken into confidence on the future political strategy.

PPP co-Chairman Zardari called on PM Shehbaz to deliberate on matters pertaining to the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) and the establishment of a caretaker setup.

According to details, Asif Zardari arrived at Shehbaz Sharif’s residence in Lahore Model Town for the meeting, which witnessed the presence of the premier’s sons Suleman Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz, and federal ministers.

During the meeting, the two leaders engaged in extensive discussions regarding the future political strategy, particularly focusing on the upcoming general elections and the implementation of a caretaker setup.

Zardari commended the prime minister’s pivotal role in securing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) package and extended his felicitations on the successful deal.

The premier assured Zardari that the allies would be consulted and kept informed about the future strategy.

PPP leader said that they are jointly clearing the landmines laid by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hobble progress.