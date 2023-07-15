Khadim Hussain Rizvi documentary and ‘Ms. Marvel’ among Emmy nominations

Pakistani storytelling has received resounding accolades as two exceptional productions, the documentary ‘The Accused: Damned and Devoted’ and the groundbreaking series “Ms Marvel,” have been nominated for prestigious Emmy Awards.

These nominations not only underscore the diversity of narratives from Pakistan but also celebrate their profound impact on the global stage.

The documentary ‘The Accused: Damned and Devoted’ sheds light on the life and controversial legacy of the late Pakistani religious leader. Through meticulous storytelling, the film explores the rise, influence, and impact of Rizvi, providing deep insights into the socio-political landscape of Pakistan.

Its Emmy nomination reflects the documentary’s powerful storytelling and its contribution to expanding global understanding of complex religious dynamics.

Meanwhile, the critically acclaimed series “Ms Marvel” has captured hearts worldwide as the first Marvel superhero series with a Pakistani-American Muslim teenage girl, Kamala Khan, at its centre.

The show has been lauded for its representation, tackling issues of identity, culture, and self-discovery in a refreshing and authentic manner. Its Emmy nomination underscores the importance of diverse storytelling and the resonance it has found among global audiences.

These nominations serve as a testament to the growing recognition of Pakistani narratives and the ability of Pakistani storytellers to captivate and engage viewers on a global scale.

By showcasing diverse perspectives, these productions challenge stereotypes and provide a platform for underrepresented voices to be heard and celebrated.

As the Emmy Awards approach, the nominations for ‘The Accused: Damned and Devoted’ and “Ms Marvel” stand as milestones, not only for Pakistani storytelling but also for the increasing appreciation and understanding of narratives that reflect the vibrant tapestry of cultures and experiences in our world.