IPP to form expert team for robust economic action plan

In yet another significant step towards strengthening the country’s economy, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has decided to form a team of experts to develop a robust action plan containing the best economic policies that will help the country deal with its economic challenges.

Party leaders including Nouraiz Shakoor from Sahiwal, Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan from Gujranwala, Mamoon Jafar from Hafizabad, and Dewan Akhlaq from Okara met with Mr Khan at the party secretariat in Lahore and discussed the need for a strong economic programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he issued a directive to formulate an action plan comprising the best economic policies for the future.

The IPP president said that said that the country’s annual growth rate has decreased to an alarming level and called for emergency measures to increase the growth rate, emphasising the need for urgent and emergency measures to improve the situation.

He also highlighted the importance of incorporating the recommendations of agricultural and economic experts into the party’s manifesto on a priority basis to address the challenges effectively.

Abdul Aleem Khan went on to highlight that the new economic agenda would prioritise the provision of more jobs to address the pressing need to empower unemployed youth. He emphasised that a stable economy is vital for gaining recognition in the United Nations.

The IPP president expressed his commitment to creating opportunities for the youth to acquire skills and become self-employed. Additionally, he underlined the importance of promoting small industries for the overall development of the country.