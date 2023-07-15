Flour runs through masses fingers as crisis engulfs urban centres

The skyrocketing prices of flour have become a cause of concern for consumers across the country, as they struggle to afford the essential commodity.

The discord between the Flour Mills Association (FMA) and food departments has begun to weigh heavily on the people.

This marks the second occurrence this year when flour prices have soared.

Tragically, the previous episode resulted in the loss of over a dozen lives at the free flour distribution points.

In Lahore, the situation has worsened, with the price of 20 kilogrammes (kgs) bag of flour increasing by a staggering Rs350 in just 15 days, reaching a record high of Rs2,900.

The crisis has also hit Faisalabad, where residents are grappling with exorbitant flour price. A 15kg bag of flour is now being sold for up to Rs2,400, putting a strain on household budgets and leaving many unable to meet their basic needs.

Peshawar hasn’t been spared from the wheat crisis either, as flour prices continue to surge. Within a short period, the price of a 20kg bag of flour has surged by Rs400 rupees, reaching an alarming Rs2,800.

Flour mills in these cities have pointed fingers at the food department, holding them responsible for the crisis.

They have even requested permission from the federation to import wheat to stabilise the situation and ensure an adequate supply.

The crisis has encompassed Karachi too where the retail price of daily-use commodity has surged up to Rs170 per kg.

In the wholesale market, it is available at Rs147 per kg.

On the other hand, Sindh Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that they will launch a crackdown on hoarders.