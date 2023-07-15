Pakistan, Israel condemn permission for desecration of Torah, Bible in Sweden

Pakistan condemns the permission for public desecration of the Torah and Bible in Sweden, a press release by Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Saturday.

It said that offensive acts of religious hatred cannot be condoned in the guise of freedom of expression and opinion.

As a religion of peace, Islam calls for respect for all religions, sacred personalities and holy scriptures.

“In line with this Islamic ethos, Pakistan has always stressed the need to advance mutual respect, harmony and peaceful coexistence among religions, faiths, and cultures,” it said.

Pakistan called for the international community to condemn, with one voice, all such abhorrent acts of religious hatred, which hurt the sentiments of its followers and constitute deliberate incitement.

Similarly, the decision made by Swedish authorities was also condemned by the Israeli president and prime minister.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his deep sorrow upon witnessing the same fate befalling other holy books following the desecration of the Quran.