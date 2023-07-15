IHC fixes Imran’s plea against Toshakhana trial for hearing

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the petition. The case was to be heard this week but the chief justice could not initiate the proceeding due to poor health.

Earlier, the trial court had declared the criminal proceedings’ case against ex-PM in the Toshakhana case maintainable after the IHC dismissed a similar petition.

Hence, Imran Khan once again approached the high court.

Notably, the trial court’s hearing is due on July 17.

The petition challenges the decision of a trial court to declare the Toshakhana case admissible.

The case involves allegations that Khan used his position as prime minister to illegally acquire a valuable watch from the state repository of gifts.

Khan has denied the allegations, and his lawyers have argued that the trial court did not have jurisdiction to hear the case.

They have also argued that the case is politically motivated.