Pakistan

Pakistan calls out UN for omitting India, Israel in sexual violence report

Pakistan urges UN Secretary-General to rectify omissions in future reports
Samaa Web Desk Jul 15, 2023
Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram,
Pakistan has denounced a report by United Nations (UN) on conflict-related sexual violence for omitting crimes of violence committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Israeli-occupied Palestine.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, urged the Secretary-General to rectify the report’s omissions and list India and Israel amongst those parties perpetrating conflict-related sexual violence in future reports to the council.

The Pakistani envoy said that since India’s unilateral and illegal measures of August 5, conflict-related violence, harassment, and humiliation of women and girls in Kashmir has increased significantly.

Akram also called for the faithful implementation of all UNSC’s resolutions related to protracted conflicts.

