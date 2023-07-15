Sonam Bajwa slays in Pakistani designer dress at ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ premiere

Sonam Bajwa, the talented Bollywood actress, stole the spotlight at the premiere of “Carry On Jatta 3” as she graced the red carpet in a mesmerizing creation by renowned Pakistani designer Museluxe.

The stunning ensemble showcased Bajwa’s impeccable fashion sense and left onlookers in awe of her beauty and grace.

The actress exuded sheer elegance in the exquisite dress, which effortlessly combined traditional Pakistani aesthetics with contemporary style.

The intricate embroidery, delicate embellishments, and intricate detailing of the ensemble accentuated Bajwa’s radiant presence, making her a vision of glamour and sophistication.

Sonam Bajwa’s fashion choice not only turned heads but also sparked admiration and appreciation from fashion enthusiasts and fans alike. The fusion of cultures reflected in the dress resonated with the audience, showcasing the beauty of cross-cultural fashion collaborations.

Museluxe, known for its exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail, has further solidified its position as a leading Pakistani designer brand with this stunning creation worn by Sonam Bajwa.

The brand’s innovative designs and ability to blend traditional elements with modern trends have earned them a reputation for setting new fashion benchmarks.

As the photographs of Sonam Bajwa’s red carpet appearance circulated on social media, fans showered praise on her, lauding her style and elegance. Her sartorial choice not only highlighted her own fashion statement but also brought attention to the remarkable talent of Museluxe, setting the stage for future fashion collaborations and trendsetting moments in the industry.