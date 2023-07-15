Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif set hearts aflutter at Mumbai Airport

The Mumbai airport became the centre of attention as Bollywood’s power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, made a stylish entrance, leaving onlookers and fans swooning over their impeccable fashion sense.

The duo’s recent airport spotting has set social media ablaze, with fans gushing over their picture-perfect appearance.

Vicky Kaushal, known for his dapper style choices, effortlessly rocked a casual yet chic ensemble. He donned a well-fitted denim jacket paired with a classic white tee, completing the look with trendy sneakers and sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif exuded elegance in a stylish monochrome outfit, showcasing her sartorial prowess. Her effortlessly cool attire, coupled with a sleek hairdo and minimal makeup, enhanced her natural beauty.

The couple’s chemistry was undeniable as they walked hand in hand, radiating joy and camaraderie. The paparazzi couldn’t get enough of their photogenic presence, capturing every moment of their airport stroll.

Fans took to social media platforms to express their admiration for the couple, praising their fashion choices and sharing excitement about their relationship.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have become the epitome of couple goals, striking a perfect balance between talent, style, and their genuine affection for each other.

Their airport sighting not only showcased their individual fashion statements but also highlighted their strong bond, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their future appearances and projects.

As this glamorous couple continues to charm the hearts of millions, their airport outing serves as a reminder that Vicky and Katrina are truly a match made in fashion heaven, inspiring fashion enthusiasts and setting trends with their effortless elegance.