Gold price in Pakistan treads in global footsteps

Gold price in Pakistan on Saturday recorded a decline as it trod in the footsteps of the global trend.

Gold prices have declined in both the global and local markets, following several days of continuous increase.

The price of gold per ounce in the global market decreased by $4 to the level of $1955.

The impact in the global market has also been seen on the local market, with the price of gold per tola decreasing by Rs1,300 to Rs213,200.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams decreased by Rs1,115 to Rs167,553.

The reasons for the decline in gold prices are unclear, but some analysts believe that it may be due to a strengthening of the US dollar.

The US dollar has been rising in recent weeks, which makes gold less attractive to investors.