Pakistan assures IMF of honouring agreement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured that Pakistan will fully honour the agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a telephonic conversation with the IMF Managing Director (MD), Kristalina Georgieva, the premier stated that, during a meeting with his economic team, he had made it clear that even the slightest breach of the agreement would not be tolerated.

He said that they are in government until August 12, and then a caretaker government will assume responsibilities.

He assured that the caretaker government would continue to honour the agreement.

PM Shehbaz said that, if the people elect them after the election, they would turn around the economy with the support of the IMF.

He expressed his appreciation for the sentiments of the IMF MD for the poor people.

The MD IMF stated that a strong partnership and mutual trust had now been established between Pakistan and the IMF. She was confident that PM Shehbaz would honour the promises.

Commending the premier’s leadership, she said that Pakistan is an important member of the IMF, and they will continue to extend every possible support to it.

The IMF official expressed the desire to remain in close contact with the prime minister.