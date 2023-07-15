Meera Jee embraces industry competition and reflects on controversial journey

Meera Jee, a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry for over two decades, has left an indelible mark through her work in films and dramas.

Known for her collaborations with renowned actors Shaan and Moammar Rana, as well as her involvement in various controversies, Meera Jee has continued to captivate audiences and remain in the spotlight. Notably, she made a successful comeback with her role in the film “Baaji” following the revival of Pakistani cinema.

Having experienced an era when public feuds among actresses were commonplace, characterized by accusations of scene-stealing and even allegations of black magic, Meera Jee stood her ground and held firm in her self-belief as the best.

However, with the influx of new talents into the industry, competition has intensified significantly, prompting Meera Jee to focus on self-improvement.

In a recent interview, Meera Jee candidly expressed her thoughts on the growing competition in the industry, acknowledging the need to constantly evolve and better herself.

She recognized the influx of newcomers as a driving force behind this transformation.

Meera Jee also delved into the controversies that have surrounded her career, acknowledging that her actions tend to attract media attention.

Reflecting on the attention she receives, she speculated that her life events being newsworthy might be a consequence of being Meera Jee, almost akin to a form of punishment.

Despite the challenges and controversies, Meera Jee remains a prominent and resilient figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, embracing competition and striving to improve herself with each passing day.