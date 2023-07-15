Lahore police seeks Parvez Elahi’s 30-day detention under MPO

Even though the Banking Crimes Court of Lahore has issued the release order for PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a money laundering case, his freedom from the Camp Jail may just not be possible yet.

The security superintendent of police has submitted a written request to the Lahore deputy commissioner for Elahi’s detention over disturbance of peace in three cases.

The Lahore police has submitted an application for the former chief minister’s 30-day detention under Section 3 of the MPO.

A written request was submitted to the Lahore deputy commissioner on behalf of the SP Security.

A case has been registered against Parvez Elahi at the Ghalib Market police station under terrorism provisions, the police maintained.

Two more cases have been registered under serious provisions, including attempted murder, at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station.

Later in the day, a large contingent of police as well as an armoured personnel carrier was deployed outside the Camp Jail for a possible re-arrest of Elahi.