Population growth increases number of cases pending before a judge: Justice Mazhar

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar of the Supreme Court has said that the rise in population of a country has an impact on courts as well, as the number of pending cases before a judge increases.

The judge gave these remarks while chairing the second day of a conference on population and resources, organized by the Law and Justice Commission at the Supreme Court building in Islamabad.

The judge remarked that some very good suggestions had come out of the conference, adding that its purpose was to convey the discussion to the policymakers.

Justice Mazhar said the purpose of the conference was not to make policies, adding that the objective was to identify the grey areas through collective wisdom.

Answering a question, he commented that courts are also affected by growth in a country’s population, as it increases the number of cases pending before a judge.

The judge further said courts are also affected by frivolous litigation.

The courts are also faced with cases like obtaining identity cards and correcting names in voter lists.

The chief justice of Pakistan is requested to seek a report from the Law and Justice Commission on the recommendations of the conference, Justice Mazhar suggested.

The report will determine how serious parliament took the recommendations compiled during the conference, he added.

Renowned singer Shehzad Roy also participated in the conference.