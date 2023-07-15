Power generation from 969MW Neelum-Jhelum project to ‘resume by month end’

The Neelum-Jhelum power plant that has been closed for a year is near its restoration.

The Water and Power Development Authority has claimed that electricity generation from the 969-megawatt project will resume by the end of this month.

The rehabilitation work at the tailrace tunnel of the Neelum-Jhelum project is nearing completion, the authority reported.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani visited the project site on Saturday.

The chairman took a detailed review of the rehabilitation work on the tailrace tunnel.

He also reviewed the preparations regarding resumption of power generation from the project.

Concrete lining has been completed in the collapsed section of the tunnel, Ghani was briefed.

Other affected sections of the three-and-a-half-kilometer tailrace tunnel have also been cemented, according to the briefing.

Next week, the cleaning process will be started after removing the machinery from the tunnel, the chairman was told.

After the cleaning is completed, water filling will be started in the tailrace tunnel, as per the briefing.

The project will resume power generation after the tunnel is filled, project officials said.

The power house has been closed for a year due to filling of water in the tunnel.