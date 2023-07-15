PM okays Fuad Asadullah Khan’s appointment as DG IB

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved on Saturday the appointment of Fuad Asadullah Khan as the new Director General (DG) of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

According to an official notification, Fuad’s appointment is on a contract basis for a period of three years.

“Mr Fuad, a BS-21 officer of the IB, presently working as Commandant, IB Academy, has been posted under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” it added.

This move comes after he held the additional charge of the DG IB for one year, following an endorsement by the ruling coalition in December last year.