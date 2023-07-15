Govt asked to jack up gas tariff by 50pc

In the wake of recent substantial hikes in electricity tariffs, the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has asked the government for a staggering increase in gas prices by 45 to 50 percent for all consumer groups across the country.

This proposal comes as part of the country’s efforts to meet the revenue targets set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in an ongoing economic agreement.

In its decision on the two companies’ — Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) — petitions, Ogra allowed the SNGPL to raise its average prescribed gas prices for the current fiscal year by Rs15/mmBtu and SSGCL to increase its average prescribed gas rates 45pc by Rs417.23/mmBtu.

Read also: NEPRA raises power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

The Ministry of Energy has acknowledged the need to review the tariff increases for different consumer groups to ensure a fair distribution of the burden.

It said that it will send a summary to te Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for approval next week.

While specific details are yet to be finalised, officials from the ministry have emphasized their efforts to prevent an excessive burden on domestic consumers using up to 400 cubic meters of gas.

However, the proposed gas price hike is expected to have far-reaching consequences.

Officials from the Ministry of Energy have indicated that the rates for Fertilizer Captive Power, which were already set to increase, will see a further rise.