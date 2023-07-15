COAS discusses bilateral military, defense, educational ties with Iranian official

Army chief General Asim Munir and Iranian Chief of General Staff Mohammad Bagheri have agreed to enhance bilateral military, defense, security and educational cooperation.

According to an Iranian news agency, the army chief visited the headquarters of the Iranian armed forces in Tehran during his ongoing visit to the neighbouring country.

Iranian Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Baqheri welcomed Gen Asim Munir at the headquarters, the Iranian media reported.

Major General Bagheri also shed light on the historic relations between the two countries.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir has reached Iran on a two-day visit on Friday.