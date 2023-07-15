“Cricket has evolved, and we need to keep up with the pace”: Nida Dar

Nida Dar, the captain of the Pakistan Women’s cricket team, Saturday stated that the “cricket has evolved, and we need to keep up with the pace,” highlighting the importance of maintaining a high level of fitness to excel in the modern game.

While addressing to media at the skill camp in Karachi, Nida stated that the team comprises a promising blend of junior and senior players, which bodes well for their future performances.

“The camp focuses on honing various techniques, with a particular emphasis on fitness,” she said, expressing the need to adapt to the changing dynamics of cricket and play a faster game – which prompted the team to undergo fitness tests.

She further added, “During the camp, the players were given specific tasks to improve their skills”.

She emphasized the team’s awareness of the areas where improvement is required and the significance of continuous training for achieving better results.

“I believe there is considerable room for improvement in terms of fitness and power hitting,” stated Nida Dar, highlighting the specific areas the team needs to focus on.

She acknowledged the energy and skill possessed by the girls and emphasized that improved fitness would lead to better outcomes on the field.

Nida Dar also expressed her satisfaction with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for equalizing the prize money for women’s cricket. She appreciated the facilities provided to the team and emphasized that their responsibility now lies in performing well on the field.

She also stressed the importance of leadership and unity within the team.