Trophy unveiled for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Tests

In anticipation of the highly anticipated two-Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka cricket teams, the official trophy has been unveiled on Saturday (today) at the Galle International Stadium.

The series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship, will kick off tomorrow (July 16) with the first match at the picturesque Galle venue.

The second Test will be held from July 24 to 28 in Colombo.

Moreover, the two-match Test series will mark Ramiz Raja’s return to commentary after an almost two-year hiatus.

Besides Ramiz, the commentary panel also includes Tino Mawoyo, Aamer Sohail, Roshan Abeysinghe, and Russel Arnold.

The Pakistani team, led by Babar Azam, is looking forward to a thrilling contest against the Sri Lankan side captained by Dimuth Karunaratne.

Both teams have been preparing rigorously for this crucial series, aiming to secure valuable points in the World Test Championship rankings.

The Pakistani squad began their training in Lahore before moving on to Karachi and finally arriving in Galle.

Prior to the Test series, Pakistan engaged in a two-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI, which ended in a draw.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Matthews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshitha Manasinghe.