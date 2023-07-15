CTD arrests 5 terrorists from Multan, Gujranwala

In view of the threats of terrorism, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department conducted an operation in Gujranwala and Multan, and arrested five suspected terrorists belonging to a banned organization.

Afghan identity cards, explosives, detonators, mobile phones and weapons were also seized from their possession.

Among those arrested from Gujranwala was also an important commander of the Islamic State, also known as Daesh, along with an accomplice.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Hanif, Syed alias Sedoo, Tariq, Khalid and Abdul Sattar, officials said.

A case was registered against the arrested terrorists and an investigation was underway, the officials said further.

The authorities said 46 suspects were arrested during 200 combing operations this week.