Nawaz assures Fazl of keeping him in loop on key decisions

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif while taking Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Fazlur Rehman in confidence over the Dubai meeting assured to keep him in the loop on key political decisions.

The assurance came during a telephonic conversation held between two bigwigs today, in which the country’s political landscape and Dubai meeting took centre stage.

Sources privy to the matter said both leaders exchanged views on the caretaker setup as the current assembly will complete its tenure next month.

Nawaz Sharif, while expressing his views on the matter, assured Fazlur Rehman of his commitment to keeping him informed and involved in crucial political decisions.

He stated, “We are still part of the PDM,” reaffirming their collective stance within the opposition alliance.

Sources added that both sides also reached a consensus to hold consultations on key political matters while the PDM chief expressed his views about polls in the country.

Nawaz directs PM to summon meeting

After their telephonic conversation, Nawaz Sharif, the leader of issued instructions to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convene a meeting with the heads of the allied parties.