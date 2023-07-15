Anonymous account plays obscene video during online seminar

During an online international seminar organized by the Institute of Public Health (IPH) Lahore, an anonymous account caused a disturbance by playing an obscene video. The seminar aimed to gather experts from various countries to share their experiences and suggestions on dengue prevention.

The event, attended by Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Professor Javed Akram, IPH Dean Zarfashan Tahir, and other officials, encountered an unexpected disruption. All speakers were provided with login credentials, including a password, to ensure a secure environment for the seminar.

However, an anonymous account managed to gain access and displayed an offensive video on the screen for approximately 30 seconds. Upon discovering the incident, IPH management promptly reported the matter to the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). They have requested the FIA’s assistance in tracking down and apprehending the individual responsible for the disturbance.

The IPH and its participants expressed their dismay at the incident and emphasized the need for stricter measures to prevent such disruptions during online events. Authorities are taking the matter seriously and working diligently to ensure the culprit is held accountable for their actions.