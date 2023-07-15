Weather update: Rain, thundershowers in various parts of country

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in various parts of country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for the next 24 hours, predicting rain with strong winds and thunderstorms in several regions, including Kashmir, Potohar, North-East, and South Punjab, North-East Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rain will continue for the next three days, said the Met department.

Over the past 24 hours, significant rainfall has been recorded in various areas. Rawalpindi received the highest amount of rain, with 79 mm recorded in Shamsabad.

As per reports, Islamabad’s zero point recorded 57 mm of rain, while Peshawar recorded 52 mm.

According to the Meteorological Department, most of the plains in the country will experience hot and humid weather, with the possibility of rain in a few places in Islamabad.

Azad Kashmir is expected to be surrounded by clouds, with light rains forecasted in Muzaffarabad and Jhelum Valley, while Gilgit-Baltistan can expect partly cloudy and dry conditions.

Severe rainfall in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts has brought both relief and disruption to the region. The downpour has offered respite from the intense heatwave that had been gripping the area for several days.

In Mianwali, the heavy rain caused disruptions in the electricity system as multiple feeders tripped, leading to prolonged power outages. Similarly, the residents of Isa Khel had to endure hours without electricity due to the persistent rainfall.

Another area severely impacted by the heavy rain is Kalabagh, where the breakage of the dam in the rain drain resulted in water entering houses.

The flooding has endangered the safety and security of the residents. Local authorities are actively working to address the situation and provide relief to those affected by the flooding.

On the positive side, Sargodha and its surrounding areas have experienced heavy rainfall, bringing relief from the scorching heat. The downpour has brought about a pleasant change in weather conditions, dissipating the oppressive heat that had persisted for days.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hot and humid weather will prevail in most districts, with clouds expected in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, and Waziristan.

Thunderstorms are anticipated in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, and Bannu.

Likewise, most districts of Punjab will experience hot and humid conditions, with rainfall expected in Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Leh, Taunsa, and Faisalabad. Heavy rain may occur in Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiat, and Gir areas.

In Balochistan, hot and humid weather is anticipated in most places, while rain accompanied by strong winds is forecasted in Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Loralai, Zhob, and Khuzdar.

Sindh will also experience hot and humid conditions, with a chance of drizzle in Karachi and surrounding areas during the night.