Flour price up by Rs50 per 20kg bag in Lahore

In another jolt to suffering masses, the mill owners in Lahore have announced an abrupt hike in the price of wheat flour by Rs50, bringing the cost of a 20kg bag to Rs2,850.

Flour Mills Association Chairman Asim Raza justified the price increase by citing the soaring cost of wheat in the open market, which has reached a staggering Rs4,800 per maund.

Raza explained that the surge in wheat prices has forced the association to adjust the price of flour accordingly.

The Flour Mills Association Chairman further stated that the current market conditions have led to a significant rise in the price of 40kg of wheat, which now stands at Rs4,725.

He also placed blame on the food ministry for the recent escalation, alleging that their ban on the storage of more than 200 maunds of wheat has contributed to the overall scarcity and subsequent price surge.

In response to these claims, Secretary of Food Zaman Wattoo refuted any justifications for the increased price of flour in Lahore.

Wattoo expressed his belief that certain vested interests are deliberately manipulating the market to their advantage, resulting in the unfortunate consequences faced by the public.