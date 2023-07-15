Zardari likely to camp in Lahore to chart future political course

In a significant development on the country’s political landscape, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari has decided to camp in Lahore for a while after meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Dubai.

The former president is also likely to meet with Istehkam-e-Pakistan Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen as well as other political leaders.

In this regard, Zardari is scheduled to reach Lahore from Karachi today where he may stay for a few days.

He will reportedly visit Jahangir Tareen’s residence to condole over the death of his brother.

He will also hold other political meetings in Lahore with the leaders of various political parties of Punjab, as per sources.

It is speculated that a large number of factions quitting the PTI are likely to join the PPP. Leaders of various political parties of Punjab are also likely to join the PPP.

Zardari is supposed to consult with his party leaders on a strategy for making the party more active in Punjab, the sources added.